What’s getting more expensive, eye on 2028, climbing Mount Everest: Catch up on the day’s stories

5 things

1️⃣ Picking a price: Mattresses. Strollers. Power tools. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and unpredictable trade policies have already jacked up the cost of some common household products. Companies say they’re having a hard time figuring out what to charge.

2️⃣ Eye on 2028: The next presidential primaries are still nearly three years away, but the jockeying to replace Trump has already started in earnest — at least among Democrats. Republicans, on the other hand, are taking a wait-and-see approach.

3️⃣ Menendez brothers: Three decades ago, they were convicted of killing their parents following two sensational trials that captivated people across the country. After a series of twists and turns, this week’s resentencing hearing means they could possibly be freed.

4️⃣ Tall task: Climbing Mount Everest normally takes several weeks because you have to let your body gradually adapt to the low levels of oxygen. Four friends want to speed up the process and do it in a week using an anesthetic gas. Critics warn it’s dangerous.

5️⃣ Get a grip: People have used arm wrestling to settle scores for decades, but it’s hard to pin down the origins. Versions took root across Japan, Spain and Cuba before the turn of the 20th century, and now Africa wants to see these battles of the biceps in the Olympics.

Watch this

🪲 Food of the future? As the world’s appetite for meat continues to grow, farmers are under pressure to find sustainable and affordable ways to feed their livestock. In one country, bugs are a popular solution.

Top headlines

• Trump announces plan to lift sanctions on Syria during trip to Middle East

• Israel targets Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar in hospital strike in Gaza

• Cassie Ventura testifies in sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

$4,200

🍭 That’s the amount a Kentucky boy spent on lollipops that he accidentally ordered on Amazon using his mom’s phone.

Check this out

🧑‍🔬 Scintillating science: A biologist tracking whales in the Norwegian fjords and a scientist holding tiny froglets are among the top images from this year’s Nature Scientist at Work competition. Take a look.

Quotable

💬 Priced out: The retired veteran and his wife moved from Maryland to Brazil last year after struggling with the high cost of living in the US. He said they immediately felt at home there.

Quiz time

👶 What were the most popular baby names last year?

﻿A. James and Sophia

B. Oliver and Emma

C. Noah and Emilia

D. Liam and Olivia

Good vibes

🚴 ‘Pretty scary’: Supercross dirt-bike racing features spectacular jumps performed at breakneck speed, and few riders do that better than Austin Forkner. He has suffered a lengthy list of injuries over the years and recently returned to the track with a fresh perspective after undergoing brain surgery.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names in 2024, a position both have held since 2019.

