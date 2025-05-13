Trinidad pharmacy to pay $250,000 after allegations of improperly handing out opioids

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced that they've reached a deal with COBigRed, Inc., which operates Hometown Pharmacy & Medical in Trinidad, Colorado.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that Hometown Pharmacy ignored blaring red flags and dispensed controlled substances, including opioids, to patients at times when they shouldn't have. Officials allege those situations include when:

Prescriptions were for high daily doses of opioids

Prescriptions were for dangerous drug combinations

Patients had insurance but paid in cash for their prescriptions

Patients had traveled long distances for their prescriptions

Patients repeatedly sought early prescription refills

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that despite these red flags, the pharmacy allegedly failed to appropriately check the State of Colorado’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program database.

The agency says the pharmacy has agreed to pay $250,000 in civil penalties and has also entered into an agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which officials hope will ensure the pharmacy is in compliance with laws and regulations.

Officials say the pharmacy did not admit any liability, and by settling with civil penalties, the aforementioned details of this case are all allegations.