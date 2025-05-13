Three local students advance to 2025 Colorado Civics Bee competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Congratulations to Camilla B. of Saint Gabriel Classical Academy, Izabella S. of Manitou Springs Middle School, and Sophia M. of Lewis Palmer Middle School for making it to the 2025 State-Level National Civics Bee Competition! These are three out of fifteen students selected thus far from around the state as finalists.

According to the Colorado Chamber Foundation, over 300 students across the state submitted essays to enter the regional competitions. Students participated in live quiz events and were pressed on their civics knowledge by panels of judges before being selected to move to the state competition. The competitions across Colorado are meant to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

“Investing in our future means investing in civic education, and it’s inspiring to see this program continue to grow every year," says Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman. "By equipping students with the knowledge and skills to participate in our democracy, we’re building a brighter future for our state and nation."

These middle school students will be competing for cash prizes and a chance to go to the National Civics Bee Championship in Washington, D.C. The state competition will take place on May 30, 2025, in Denver.

