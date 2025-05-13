New bill aims to support Colorado’s coal transition communities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado’s coal-dependent communities are facing major changes as the state pushes toward cleaner energy.

A newly passed bipartisan bill could bring critical relief to towns like Pueblo and Craig, where power plants have long been economic anchors.

The legislation comes as the state prepares for the eventual closure of facilities like the Comanche 3 Generating Station in Pueblo.

Senate Bill 25-037 would make coal transition communities a top priority for state funding. It directs the Office of Just Transition to support areas hit hardest by coal plant closures, helping ease the economic fallout from lost jobs and revenue.

In Pueblo, the looming shutdown of Comanche 3 has sparked growing concern; not just for Xcel Energy workers, but for the community at large.

Pueblo County currently receives about $25 million a year in property taxes from the plant, revenue that will disappear entirely by 2040.

One of the bill’s prime sponsors, Rep. Tisha Mauro (D-Pueblo), says the legislation is about ensuring communities like hers aren’t left behind.

She’s advocating for strong investments in economic diversification and workforce development.

Still, many questions remain about what comes next. Local and state officials are considering several options to replace the plant, including a potential nuclear facility.

Others are calling for expanded use of solar and wind, possibly in combination.

If signed into law by Governor Jared Polis, Senate Bill 25-037 could play a key role in helping affected towns navigate the transition to a clean energy future.

The bill is currently awaiting the governor’s signature.