Colorado Springs Utilities offers free water irrigation controller to customers

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities are offering a free WaterSense certified irrigation controller to their customers. CSU says it can reduce irrigation by 16% a year which they say can reduce your bill by about 75 dollars annually.

There are a few requirements to get your free irrigation controller.

You must be a Colorado Springs Utilities water customer. All controllers available in this program must be connected to a WiFi network to work. Complete the registration form here. Review educational videos and fact sheets, and complete quiz. You must pass the quiz, but you can retake it as many times as you need. You will be sent a scheduling link to arrange a time to pick up your FREE controller!

Once you submit that registration form, you should get an e-mail for the quiz. Watch a few educational videos and take the quiz.