Colorado Springs Utilities offers free water irrigation controller to customers
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities are offering a free WaterSense certified irrigation controller to their customers. CSU says it can reduce irrigation by 16% a year which they say can reduce your bill by about 75 dollars annually.
There are a few requirements to get your free irrigation controller.
- You must be a Colorado Springs Utilities water customer.
- All controllers available in this program must be connected to a WiFi network to work.
- Complete the registration form here.
- Review educational videos and fact sheets, and complete quiz.
- You must pass the quiz, but you can retake it as many times as you need.
- You will be sent a scheduling link to arrange a time to pick up your FREE controller!
Once you submit that registration form, you should get an e-mail for the quiz. Watch a few educational videos and take the quiz.