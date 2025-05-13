Skip to Content
News

Cheyenne Mountain tennis wins 4A team title

By
New
Published 9:16 PM

Cheyenne Mountain won its 26th state championship by knocking off Kent Denver in the 4A championship.

Number one singles star Alyssa Sadri clinched the state championship for the Red-Tailed Hawks by stunning 3-time state champion Lila Moldenhauer in three sets to win the match.

"It makes you feel really loved and cared for," Sadri said after the match. "You have all these people surrounding you, and they're happy because of you. And I just love that feeling so much. It's made my life. We love fun. And I mean, nothing is more fun than winning state."

Cheyenne got another key win in Number one doubles. Saffron Heroldt and Mary Koury won their match in straight sets just days after securing the individual state crown.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.