Cheyenne Mountain tennis wins 4A team title

Cheyenne Mountain won its 26th state championship by knocking off Kent Denver in the 4A championship.

Number one singles star Alyssa Sadri clinched the state championship for the Red-Tailed Hawks by stunning 3-time state champion Lila Moldenhauer in three sets to win the match.

"It makes you feel really loved and cared for," Sadri said after the match. "You have all these people surrounding you, and they're happy because of you. And I just love that feeling so much. It's made my life. We love fun. And I mean, nothing is more fun than winning state."

Cheyenne got another key win in Number one doubles. Saffron Heroldt and Mary Koury won their match in straight sets just days after securing the individual state crown.