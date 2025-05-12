Simu Liu announces engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — “Barbie” actor and Marvel star Simu Liu has announced his engagement to girlfriend Allison Hsu.

The Chinese-Canadian actor, who was Marvel’s first Asian superhero and played a Ken doll in the 2023 hit “Barbie” movie, shared a series of romantic snaps on Instagram Sunday.

“Us forever,” Hsu wrote in a joint post, followed by a string of diamond ring and white heart emojis.

Often dubbed the “city of love,” the pair shared several photos taken in Paris against the backdrop of the city’s skyline, with Hsu sporting an impressive diamond ring.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” Liu told his 3 million followers.

Hsu replied, declaring: “I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!”

The pair were first thought to be officially dating in late 2022 when they attended the premiere of action-comedy “Violent Night” together in Los Angeles, California.

Around the same time, Hsu posted a picture on Instagram of the pair cuddling.

Speaking in December 2022 about what he admired about his partner, Liu told People that Hsu was “a badass, she’s a fighter and she’s very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things.”

“And that’s a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes,” he said at the time.

Liu rose to international fame after his starring role in 2021 Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.”

More recently, the actor appeared as a guest star and investor on an episode of CBC’s “Dragons’ Den.” During his time on the show, he raised questions about cultural appropriation after the owners of a Canadian bubble tea company appeared on the “Shark-Tank”-style series, seeking an investment.

