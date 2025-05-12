Rare elk in Estes Park caught on camera by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is sharing new photos of a rare brown-and-white female elk, who's become a local sensation in Estes Park.

Courtesy: CPW/Wayne D. Lewis

According to CPW, she has piebaldism, an extremely rare genetic trait that only occurs in just 1 out of every 100,000 elk.

The condition causes random patches of skin to lack the pigment cells that give deer hair its color, the National Deer Association reports. While some piebald deer are mostly white, others – like Estes's latest celebrity – only have small patches of white hair that indicate the trait.

Courtesy: CPW/Wayne D. Lewis

CPW emphasized that while the elk is beautiful and certainly unusual, it’s important to maintain a safe distance if you encounter her in the wild.

If you're lucky enough to catch a glimpse of her, remember to give her lots of space!" CPW wrote in a post to Facebook Monday.

