Boxes of eggs litter I-70 after semi crash

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) - The commute on westbound I-70 was a sticky one for drivers in the Aurora area on Monday morning.

Our partners at 9News in Denver report that a crash involved a semi-truck loaded with boxes of eggs.

Photos from 9News show the merchandise scattered across the roadway and into a nearby median.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash happened just after midnight, though two lanes of westbound I-70 were still closed into the morning commute as crews worked to clear the scrambled debris.

Police told 9News that the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.