Skip to Content
News

The Broncos will play the Chiefs on Christmas night

By
Published 5:15 PM

 The Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a Christmas matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 25, the league announced on Monday.

The game, which will be streamed on Prime Video, will kick off at 6:15 p.m. MT.

The Thursday Night Football matchup will mark the fifth time the Broncos have played on Christmas Day, with all five games occurring on the road. Denver is 2-2 all-time in Christmas Day contests.

The team’s complete 2025 schedule will be announced on Wednesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. MT.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.