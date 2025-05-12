The Broncos will play the Chiefs on Christmas night

The Denver Broncos will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a Christmas matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 25, the league announced on Monday.

The game, which will be streamed on Prime Video, will kick off at 6:15 p.m. MT.

The Thursday Night Football matchup will mark the fifth time the Broncos have played on Christmas Day, with all five games occurring on the road. Denver is 2-2 all-time in Christmas Day contests.

The team’s complete 2025 schedule will be announced on Wednesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. MT.