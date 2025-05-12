Skip to Content
Morris ‘The Movie Star’ gator passes away at Colorado Gator Farm

Colorado Gator Farm
Published 2:38 PM

MOSCA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Gator Farm announced one of their gators, known for movie and TV fame, has passed away.

According to the organization, Morris was with them for over 20 years. It's difficult to say how old he was, though they estimate he was anywhere from 80 to 90 years old.

Colorado Gator Farm says Morris appeared in movies and TV shows from 1975 to 2006. One of his best-known works was his part in the movie "Happy Gilmore."

Celeste Springer

