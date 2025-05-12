HSPPR fundraiser raises record-breaking $702k for animals in need in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says it raised over $702,000 at its 28th annual Fur Ball gala on Saturday night — the largest fundraising total in the event’s history.

According to HSPPR, more than 500 animal lovers gathered at the Double Tree Hotel in Colorado Springs on May 10 for the Aristocats-themed night.

Courtesy: HSPPR

This year’s fundraising total easily surpassed last year’s record of $681,000 – and HSPPR said additional donations are still coming in.

HSPPR says those record-breaking funds will go toward critical programs including emergency medical treatment, lost-and-found pet services, behavioral care, and adoption support for homeless, abused and neglected animals in the community.

"You’ve reminded us that anything is possible when a community comes together with love," HSPPR wrote in a Facebook post following the event. "Your support lights the way for thousands of pets and people across the Pikes Peak Region. Together, we are changing lives, one happy tail and happy heart at a time."

Courtesy: HSPPR

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.