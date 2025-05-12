DA says justice was ‘not served’ after man sentenced in deadly Douglas County hit-and-run

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An Aurora man convicted of killing a pedestrian while fleeing police after a shoplifting in Parker has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Tory Conyers, 46, was convicted in February for the deadly incident. According to the DA's office, on August 21, 2023, Conyers was captured on surveillance footage stealing a cart full of merchandise from a Walmart in Parker.

When Parker police tried to stop his vehicle, he fled, and police decided to not continue the chase due to safety concerns. But just moments later, Conyers ran a red light and struck and killed 51-year-old Jossy Fernando Pinto.

He was later arrested thanks to tips from the public, the DA's office said.

“Tory Conyers chose to spend his day stealing from local businesses, then fled law enforcement before tragically striking and killing an innocent man," Deputy DA Jon Steinberg said following the conviction. "His reckless actions ended with him fleeing the scene, but justice was served in his conviction."

District Attorney George Brauchler, however, disagreed. Although he praised the work of prosecutors and Parker Police, he argued that justice was not served with the sentence.

“Colorado’s weak laws are incompatible with these aggravated facts. Folks should know this killer is likely to leave prison in less than three years," Brauchler said. "That is a direct and appalling result of a legislature that favors criminals over innocent victims. Until they change, we will continue to see less than justice on these horrific crimes.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.