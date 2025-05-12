CSPD cracks down on license plate violations with more than 400 new tickets and 25 impounds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The week of April 20 was a bad one for drivers with license plate violations as law enforcement agencies across the state participated in a "surge enforcement week."

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), their officers worked alongside law enforcement in the Denver area, Colorado State Patrol, Monument Police Department, El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department, and the Pueblo Police Department to tarket violators in their jurisdictions.

Of all the departments, CSPD came home toting a large percentage of violations issued. Of the 947 recorded license plate violations, 409 were given out by CSPD, the department said.

CSPD says of the 43 impounded vehicles, 25 were impounded by their department. Finally, 66 of the 167 drivers with expired licenses were identified by CSPD.

"Each of these agencies continually hears from concerned community members regarding an increase in vehicles with expired registration or no registration on the roads," wrote CSPD in a release. "While the safety of the motoring public will always remain the top priority, such as speeding, distracted and reckless driving, and DUI/DUID, CSPD and other Front Range agencies understand the frustration and community impacts that expired and unregistered vehicles bring to all of our communities and will continue efforts to enforce registration laws."