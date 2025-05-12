Crews working train and vehicle collision in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they received a call about a train and vehicle collision on Monday morning.

The location of the crash was near East Fillmore Street and North Stone Avenue. CSPD says a conductor called the accident in.

According to CSPD, the driver was heading eastbound on Fillmore while approaching the train tracks. CSPD says the train lights and bells were activated. The driver said he couldn't see the train crossing lights because he was blinded by the sun. He also said he could not hear the crossing bells. The particular crossing does not have gates that come down.

Police say the driver was issued a careless driving citation. They said no injuries were reported, and the driver was the only person in the car.