Skip to Content
News

Pueblo South reaches 4A state championship game

By
Published 10:59 PM

Pueblo South's incredible season ended in the 4A state championship game in a 3-0 loss to Regis Groff.

Despite the loss, the Colts were proud of their outstanding run after the match.

"It really means a lot," said captain Eryc Heredia. "This team, the energy, the coaches... Everything about this program is amazing. And to represent Pueblo is fricking awesome."

"This team shows that anybody can do anything," said fellow captain Luke Vasquez. "I'm just so proud of us... They're a great team and congrats to them. I'm very proud of us and I am not holding my head down. We did great. I'm very proud of us."

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
local news
Pueblo

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.