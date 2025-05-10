Pueblo South reaches 4A state championship game

Pueblo South's incredible season ended in the 4A state championship game in a 3-0 loss to Regis Groff.

Despite the loss, the Colts were proud of their outstanding run after the match.

"It really means a lot," said captain Eryc Heredia. "This team, the energy, the coaches... Everything about this program is amazing. And to represent Pueblo is fricking awesome."

"This team shows that anybody can do anything," said fellow captain Luke Vasquez. "I'm just so proud of us... They're a great team and congrats to them. I'm very proud of us and I am not holding my head down. We did great. I'm very proud of us."