U.S. Marshals apprehend fugitive wanted in Pueblo for assault with a deadly weapon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A fugitive wanted in Pueblo for first degree assault is now in custody, thanks to a multi-agency effort to secure his arrest in Colorado Springs.

According to U.S. Marshals Service Denver, on the night of May 8, members of the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) teamed up with City of Fountain police, the Department of Corrections, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Colorado Springs Police Department to arrest fugitive Ja Verrea Doage.

Law enforcement found Doage in Colorado Springs. He was wanted by the Pueblo Police Department for first degree assault with a deadly weapon and other felony charges, U.S. Marshals Service Denver said.

