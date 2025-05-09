Prevent wildfires and get rid of your leaves and pine needles at these Teller County locations

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office has announced several locations where residents can drop off bags of leaves, pine needles, and pine cones.

Officials hope that the effort can help prevent wildfires, as the material can easily sustain fires.

According to the agency, the drop offs are for pine needles, pine cones, and leaves only; no branches or trash. They say drop-offs must be during designated hours, and they are on a first come, first served basis.

Here are the location details:

Northeast Teller County Fire 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park May 12-18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Four Mile Fire 8437 CR 11, Florissant May 17-23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Florissant Fire 2606 Hwy 24, Florissant May 19-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Divide Fire 103 County Road 51, Divide May 19-22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain Communities Fire 869 Appleby Drive, Turkey Rock May 30-June 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake George Fire 8851 County Road 90, Lake George May 31 to June 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



