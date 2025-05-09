Fishers Canyon Open Space plan approved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs' proposal to acquire more than 340 acres of open space just west of Broadmoor Bluffs is officially approved.

The area is known as Fishers Canyon.

According to the city, it plans to develop more than 9 miles of new trails and have areas for rock climbing, bouldering, and picnic spots.

The master plan also includes two new parking lots, including horse trailer parking.

“We would like to thank the entire community for their involvement in the planning process for Fishers Canyon Open Space,” said Britt Haley, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, in a release. “This master plan will provide numerous benefits to our community, offering opportunities for outdoor recreation while also ensuring the preservation and conservation of its valuable resources and wildlife habitats. We are committed to protecting this unique landscape, allowing future generations to enjoy its beauty and ecological significance.”

But there is a catch-- the city says the new trails and trailhead parking could take between one and four years to complete. So far, the city has invested more than $5 million into the open space.

