Dangerous TikTok challenge spreads to Pikes Peak area schools, worrying fire department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they've been alerted of at least 16 dangerous instances involving a TikTok challenge.

CSFD says students in the Pikes Peak region have been encouraged through social media to stick metal or pencil lead into laptop charging ports. They say it causes the computer to spark, smoke, or catch on fire.

The fire department says students are attempting this at school. Some have been referred to the CSFD Youth Firesetter Intervention Program.

For now, CSFD says the incidents have been "relatively minor," though they say the challenge poses serious risks, including fire, battery explosions, and toxic fume release. Lithium-ion battery fires are particularly difficult to put out, they said.