Celebrating Mother’s Day 2025: Events across Colorado Springs and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Sunday, May 11 is Mother’s Day – and southern Colorado is pulling out all the stops to help families celebrate with more than just breakfast in bed!

From scenic train rides and tea at a castle to free zoo admission and the chance to spend time with some Colorado wolves, there are a variety of unique ways in Colorado Springs and Pueblo to honor the moms in your life all weekend long.

Here's a look at some of the activities happening across southern Colorado this Mother's Day weekend:

Colorado Springs

Mother's Day Brunch Train at the Royal Gorge Route Railroad:

Dates: Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11

Time: 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., each 2-hour excursions

Cost: Varies from $94-129 based on ticket type

Celebrate Mother’s Day all weekend long with breathtaking views and delicious dining aboard the Royal Gorge Route Railroad! The two-hour scenic ride through the Royal Gorge features a gourmet breakfast on the 9 a.m. departures, and a surf & turf meal during the 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. rides.

Seating is limited; you can reserve your seats here.

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park

Tea at the Miramont Castle Museum:

Dates: Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11

Time: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day

Cost: $55 (adults), $35 (children under 12)

Looking to embrace elegance this Mother's Day? You can treat your mother to a four-course high tea at the Miramont Castle Museum! Served three times a day throughout the weekend, the experience includes freshly baked scones, seasonal fruit, fancy sandwiches and decorated desserts – of course, all paired with a selection of teas! Each guest can choose two flavors.

Advanced reservations are required and can be made by calling (719) 685-1011.

Mother's Day with the wolves!

Date: Sunday, May 11

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center

Cost: $40 (adults), $20 (children ages 6-11)

For those wanting a bit more adventure in their Mother's Day celebration – the Colorado Wolf & Wildlife Center might have just the thing for you! On Sunday morning, you can spend time with Colorado wolves, coyotes and foxes through a guided educational tour. Included in your ticket price are snacks and a flower for moms!

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (719) 687-9742.

FloraFest at Cottonwood Center for the Arts

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free!

Looking for a budget-friendly celebration? Join the Cottonwood Center for the Arts for their second annual FloraFest! The festival will boast 30+ vendor tables, plant starters and crafts for the kids, as well as food trucks and even bellinis! The event is free to the public.

You can find more Mother's Day events in Colorado Springs here.

Pueblo

Mother's Day Weekend at the Pueblo Zoo:

Date: Saturday, May 10 – Sunday, May 11

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free for all mothers and grandmothers!

Come celebrate Mother's Day at the Pueblo Zoo with free admission for mothers and grandmothers all weekend long!

The zoo's Mother's Day event also coincides with their rescheduled Earth Day event, meaning that from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, there will be additional activities, informational booths and an educational talk hosted by the Painted Dog Conservation.

Mother’s Day Extravaganza at El Pueblo History Museum:

Date: Sunday, May 11

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free!

The "Mother’s Day Extravaganza" offers a full day of shopping, dining, and celebration at the El Pueblo History Museum! Complete with a selection of local vendors, brunch and dinner options, music, photo ops, giveaways, and – the cherry on top – free admission, it's a festive way to treat mom and the whole family in downtown Pueblo.

Mother's Day event at the Buell Children's Museum

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free!

This Mother's Day weekend, you can get free access to both the Buell Children's Museum and the Helen Thatcher White Galleries building! The city of Pueblo is hosting "Blooms at the Buell," complete with crafts throughout the day, including flower pot painting, Mother's Day card-making, a scavenger hunt, yard games and more.

