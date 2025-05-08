WATCH: Local third grader battling cancer who aspires to be police officer honored as “Deputy for the Day”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A local third grader battling cancer got the chance to live out her dream of becoming a police officer when she was sworn in as an honorary member of the School District 49 Safety and Security Team for a day.

Claire Wilson, a third-grade student at Stetson Elementary School (SES), was sworn in as "Deputy for the Day" by D49’s Director of Safety and Security Dave Watson during a special ceremony on May 1.

“It was an honor and privilege to fulfill her dream to become an Honorary Security Officer for a day,” Watson said.

The honor was a special surprise for Claire, organized by Watson and SES Special Education teacher Heather Leehang, who knew Claire dreamed of one day wearing a badge of her own.

“Because she was always so big on rules...we had a conversation of, ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’ And she said, ‘police officer,’” Leehang recounted. "I think she stands a little taller today knowing she has that badge and that honor."

Once Claire was sworn in, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were on hand to help make the day even more memorable, letting Claire ride shotgun in a police cruiser – and even letting her switch on the lights and sirens.

After her ride-along, Claire teamed up with D49 Security Officer Travis Cormaney to complete a perimeter sweep of the school – but not before giving fist-bumps to her fellow officers and exchanging the familiar police mantra, "Be safe out there."

“Our team ran with it,” Cormaney said. “They created a really nice plaque with our badges. They coordinated with CSPD. We were able to put on this assembly today, recognize her and get her deputized as part of the security team. And it all came together, really nicely.”

Cormaney praised Claire’s spirit and energy throughout the day.



"I'm feeling really special to be part of it," he said. "It's hard on the heart, but to spend time with her and to see her engaged and smiling and just enjoying life in spite was incredibly heartwarming."

