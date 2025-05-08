WATCH: Deputies arrest suspects driving stolen vehicle after crash into Centennial Airport building

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is crediting its license plate reader technology for helping them track down a stolen vehicle, leading to the arrest of multiple suspects after a pursuit and dramatic crash into a building at the Centennial Airport.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, the system alerted deputies to a stolen vehicle in the area, which they located heading north on I-25 near Castle Pines Parkway.



Deputies tried to pull the car over but the driver fled, leading to a pursuit on E-470.

The chase ended when the suspect turned into Centennial Airport and lost control, crashing into a building on airport property. The sheriff's office said no injuries were reported.

According to our Denver affiliates 9NEWS, three people in the car were taken into custody. The driver was arrested for vehicle theft, eluding and reckless driving, while a second suspect was taken in on outstanding warrants and a third was issued a summons for drug possession.

“This is a great example of technology and teamwork coming together to keep our community safe,” DCSO Sheriff Darren Weekly said. “Thanks to our Flock automated license plate reader system, our deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle, quickly located it, and initiated a pursuit that ended with the suspects safely taken into custody. I’m proud of the quick response and professionalism shown by our deputies and supervisors. Tools like Flock are force multipliers that allow us to fight crime proactively and effectively. Great work by everyone involved.”

The investigation remains active, and the sheriff's office said more details will be released as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.