VA to open new medical facility in Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Veterans Affairs (VA) is set to open a brand new medical facility in Castle Rock.

According to the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS), the new facility is "aimed at providing top-notch health care services to veterans in the community."

The agency says the facility will employ about 50 people and house services to care for about 8,000 veterans.

The VA described the building as "state-of-the-art," and it will house both mental health and primary care services.

“We are pleased to provide access to care closer to home for our thousands of Veterans in the

Castle Rock and Eastern Colorado area,” said Paul Roberts, interim director for the VA ECHCS, in a press release. “Our goal at VA ECHCS is to provide veterans with the quickest and best care, and we are dedicated to making that care accessible within their own communities.”

There will be a ribbon-cutting for the facility on Monday, May 12, but officials say the facility will officially open to the public on May 19.