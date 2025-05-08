Trail building non-profit hosts 32nd annual hummingbird festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Friends of Cheyenne Cañon will host its 32nd annual free Hummingbird Festival Saturday at the Starsmore Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hummingbirds start their return to Southern Colorado in April, and Friends of Cheyenne Cañon said attendees will have a great opportunity to see some of the mesmerizing birds on the festival's bird walks starting at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

There will be two hummingbird talks and a raptor talk from professional educators. Friends of Cheyenne Cañon said it will also host local vendors and craft making tables.

Friends of Cheyenne Cañon is a non-profit made up of volunteers who work on trail cleanups, historical preservation and education programs at North Cheyenne Cañon State Park.

The organization asks attendees to consider carpooling to the hummingbird festival to help with the nature center's limited parking.

Festival Schedule: