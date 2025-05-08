State Patrol investigating after cars belonging to state legislators vandalized outside Colorado Capitol

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a vandal damaged two state lawmakers’ cars outside the Colorado Capitol building Thursday.

CSP says they were notified on the evening of May 7 that damage had been done to Rep. Sean Camacho's vehicle while it had been parked outside the Capitol building. According to CSP, the windshield of Camacho’s 2022 Rivian SUV had been broken after a rock was thrown through it.

Another vehicle, a Ford Bronco which CSP said was parked just 30 yards from Camacho's vehicle, was also found damaged, with an expletive "carved into the hood." The agency didn't elaborate on what the expletive was. The Bronco was identified as belonging to Sen. Byron Pelton.

CSP says they currently believe the two vehicles were chosen at random.

CSP said a review of surveillance footage showed a suspect vandalizing the vehicles around 9:36 a.m. on Thursday, May 7. The footage also showed the suspect, believed to be a man wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored jacked and carrying a tote bag, leaving the Capitol building parking lot before heading west on Colfax to Broadway.

CSP investigators are now working with the Denver Police Department to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-866-3660 and reference case #ES250090.

