Rain showers bring foundation headaches: How to protect your home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's that time of the year again. We're switching out snow for those heavy summer showers. But those showers can create problems for the foundation of your home.

Chad Miller, owner of Foundation Professionals of Colorado, says recognizing foundation problems early is the key to preventing further damage and saving you money.

"The moisture content and the temperature of the soil in this area are unique," said Miller.

It all starts from the beginning-- when you're building a house. Crews dig a hole for a foundation.

When it rains, even after the home is built, water can seep back into that hole. It's why specialists might put an extension on your gutter downspout, directing water further away from your home.

Foundation Professionals of Colorado says you should divert water at least 10 feet away from the foundation.

"That will divert most of the problems we see here in Colorado Springs, and keep your home safe from damage," said Miller.

So, how do you know if you have a problem in the first place?

"Walk around the perimeter of your house in your socks after a big rain. Maybe two or three days (after)," said Miller. "(Give) a lot of that water a chance to get down onto that floor. Sometimes it can be wet under carpet and you don't realize it."

Crews with Foundation Professionals of Colorado say the best thing to do is to detect problems early and fix them early.

Editor's note: Foundation Professionals of Colorado is a client of KRDO13.