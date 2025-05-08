Pueblo South advances in state volleyball tournament
The Pueblo South Colts beat Denver Waldorf, 3-1, in the opening round of the boy's state volleyball tournament.
Pueblo South improves to 21-5 this season.
The Cols will face D'Evelyn in round 2.
