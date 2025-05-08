Man wanted on felony weapon charges arrested thanks to a tip to law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thanks to a tip, Colorado Springs Police arrested a man wanted on felony weapon charges out of El Paso County.

Colorado Springs Police say they received a tip just before midnight on Wednesday evening, May 7th, that there was a wanted person, Antonio Ulfers, residing on Mountain View Lane in Northeast Colorado Springs. Officers confirmed that Ulfers was indeed a resident and wanted on felony weapon charges.

When officers arrived, they contacted Ulfers, who chose to barricade himself inside the residence. After several attempts to contact Ulfers by phone and by intercom on scene, the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) was notified of the situation.

While the TEU was enroute, officers decided to fire two rounds of 40 mm through the windows. However, Ulfers remained barricaded inside.

Once a TEU supervisor arrived on scene, officers decided to breach the front door and continued to warn Ulfers of the escalating situation. Ulfers finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

