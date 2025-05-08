Juvenile with multiple warrants for motor vehicle theft arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, just before midnight, Colorado Springs Police took a juvenile male into custody for two counts of motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and felony menacing.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit was working the two stolen vehicles involving the juvenile, when they learned that the same suspect pointed a gun at a victim during a separate burglary of a car.

Detectives were conducting surveillance in the area where these crimes occurred, between Dublin Blvd. and Corsicana Dr., when Detective Baughman found the occupied stolen white Hyundai Elantra on Dublin Blvd.

The juvenile was known and had an extensive criminal history. Due to his history, a vehicle block was performed by Sergeant Bauer with the intent of preventing him from escaping.

The juvenile male began to accelerate in attempt to escape the block and flee, however non-lethal means were used to prevent his escape. He surrendered and was taken into custody. He was later transported to a juvenile detention facility.

The juvenile also had several warrants for his arrest, which included failure to comply with the court regarding other motor vehicle thefts. Inside the stolen vehicle, detectives located a loaded 9mm handgun and a BB gun with an extended magazine.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.