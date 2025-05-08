First American pope, underwater volcano rumbling, edible skincare: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Pope Leo XIV: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago has been elected the 267th pope and stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica as the new leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. In his first words as pontiff, a visibly emotional Leo told the crowd: “Peace be with you all.” He’s the first pope from the United States.

2️⃣ Disaster database: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its weather and climate database “will be retired,” which will make it next to impossible for the public to track the cost of extreme events. NOAA is cutting the services it provides, with climate-related programs especially vulnerable.

3️⃣ Research frozen: Universities across the US are scrambling to comply with President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI push. They hope to hold on to hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants that fund critical medical research in areas such as cancer and maternal health.

4️⃣ Underwater volcano: Things are heating up hundreds of miles off the coast of Oregon, where scientists say a large volcano under the ocean shows signs of impending eruption. Small plants and animals thrive on the mineral-rich gases from its hydrothermal vents.

5️⃣ Edible skincare: If Skin Gourmet’s products look good enough to eat, that’s because they are. The company’s founder, Violet Amoabeng, believes in sourcing local raw materials for her cleansers, scrubs, oils and butters.

✈️ Sky-high stress: Air traffic controllers sit in darkened rooms and stare at radar screens while making split-second decisions with hundreds of lives hanging in the balance. It’s a tough job — see what it’s like.

• Trump announces trade deal with the United Kingdom

• Trump’s acting FEMA chief fired a day after breaking from the administration

• Explosions heard in Indian-controlled Kashmir as tensions with Pakistan escalate

🪖 That’s the age of an American soldier who witnessed the Nazi surrender. Eighty years later, Luciano “Louis” Graziano is still happy to be home.

🏨 From shabby to chic: Hotel Gellért in Budapest had become a run-down relic. Now one of Europe’s grandest hotels is being restored to its former glory.

💸 Billionaire’s pledge: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced that he plans to give away “virtually all” of his money and end the Gates Foundation in 20 years.

🎤 Which Kendrick Lamar song has been nominated for video of the year at the 2025 BET Awards?

﻿A. “Luther”

B. “Not Like Us”

C. “TV Off”

D. “Squabble Up”

🐟 Taking the bait: Tickets for the Europa League semifinal were hard to come by — 50,000 fans were angling for just 480 seats. Torbjørn Eide, a production manager at a fish farm in Norway, cooked up a deal too tempting to turn down. He traded 11 pounds of fish in exchange for a ticket to the game.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Kendrick Lamar leads the way with 10 nominations, including album of the year for “GNX“ and video of the year for “Not Like Us.” Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

