Diocese of Colorado Springs reacts to selection of Pope Leo XIV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, has been selected to lead the future of the Catholic Church.
The decision came down Thursday, as people from across the globe gathered in St. Peter’s Square to listen to his first words as the new reigning leader.
Pope Leo XIV, from Chicago, is the first pope from the United States in Catholic history. Catholic leaders in Colorado Springs are sending their regards as the church heads into a new era.
“I welcomed the news that the Chair of St. Peter is no longer vacant and that Cardinal Robert Prevost has
been elected the 267th pope of the Catholic Church, taking the name Leo XIV. It is a truly historic and
beautiful moment when a new Vicar of Christ is chosen to continue the unbroken line of apostolic
authority that stretches back more than 2,000 years. It is also remarkable that he is the first pope from the
United States. I am grateful to the 133 cardinals who participated in the conclave, and I trust that the grace
of the Holy Spirit was at work during this process. I ask all the faithful to join me in praying for the new
pope as he assumes the tremendous responsibility of the papal office. During this month of May, we also
entrust our new pope to the maternal care of the Blessed Virgin Mary."
-Bishop James Golka, Diocese of Colorado Springs