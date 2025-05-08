Diocese of Colorado Springs reacts to selection of Pope Leo XIV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, has been selected to lead the future of the Catholic Church.

The decision came down Thursday, as people from across the globe gathered in St. Peter’s Square to listen to his first words as the new reigning leader.

Pope Leo XIV, from Chicago, is the first pope from the United States in Catholic history. Catholic leaders in Colorado Springs are sending their regards as the church heads into a new era.