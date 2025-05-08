Cañon City firefighters knock down large house fire, cause now under investigation

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – Multiple agencies are now investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged a Cañon City home on Wednesday night.

According to the Cañon City Fire Area Protection District (CCAFPD), a citizen stopped by a local fire station at around 8:30 on May 7 to report a possible structure fire near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Fire crews rushed to the area, where they found a two-story home in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street with "significant" smoke coming from multiple areas.

Firefighters began aggressively attacking the fire from inside the home and searching the home for residents, but due to how quickly the fire was spreading, they were forced to transition to fighting the fire defensively from the outside, CCAFPD said.

Courtesy: Liz Walker

The home was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. However, the home itself sustained major damage, the department said.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation with assistance from the Fremont County Sheriffs Office, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and CCAFPD investigators.

Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.