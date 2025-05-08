Bat in Weld County tests positive for rabies, marking first case in Colorado this year

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Weld County authorities have confirmed that an unusual-acting bat has tested positive for rabies, marking the first confirmed case of the virus in a Colorado animal in 2025.

According to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE), the bat was found lying on the ground just east of Highland Lake on Monday, May 5.

The bat was submitted to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) laboratory, and a positive result came back just a day later.

Weld County officials are now urging anyone who was in the Highland Lake area on Sunday or Monday and believes they or their pet may have had direct contact with the bat to call WCDPHE at 970-400-2290 immediately.

Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system, and is transmitted through through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. If left untreated, rabies is fatal in nearly 100% of cases, WCDPHE said; however, there have been no human deaths related to rabies exposure ever recorded in Weld County.

Rabies can infect a variety of wild animals, such as foxes, coyotes and raccoons, but bats and skunks are the two main carriers of the virus in Colorado. In 2024, there were 58 confirmed cases rabies in Colorado – 56 of which were in bats, CDPHE reports.

WCDPHE said if a bat is acting strangely – such as being out in daylight, lying on the ground or acting aggressively – it may be sick.

To prevent exposure to rabies:

Do not feed, touch or handle any wild animals.

Vaccinate dogs, cats, horses and livestock regularly.

Closely supervise any new puppy or kitten while it's outdoors until it has received the rabies vaccine, and for 28 days afterward.

Spay or neuter your pets to reduce the number of stray animals in the neighborhood.

