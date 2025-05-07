WATCH: Rats! Owner caught by police after her raccoon comes out with meth pipe

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KRDO) - A pet raccoon seemed to have ratted out it's owner during a bizarre traffic stop.

In Springfield Township, Ohio, police stopped a 55-year-old driver who they said had an outstanding warrant and a suspended driver's license.

It wasn't the worst of her problems. She also had a pet raccoon in the car. Known for their agile hands, the raccoon showed officers something else they needed to know: it's owner allegedly had meth pipes in the car.

Shown on video, the raccoon held a pipe up to its mouth. The driver was detained without incident, police said.