WATCH: Rats! Owner caught by police after her raccoon comes out with meth pipe
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KRDO) - A pet raccoon seemed to have ratted out it's owner during a bizarre traffic stop.
In Springfield Township, Ohio, police stopped a 55-year-old driver who they said had an outstanding warrant and a suspended driver's license.
It wasn't the worst of her problems. She also had a pet raccoon in the car. Known for their agile hands, the raccoon showed officers something else they needed to know: it's owner allegedly had meth pipes in the car.
Shown on video, the raccoon held a pipe up to its mouth. The driver was detained without incident, police said.