Trump planning to change how US refers to Persian Gulf

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is making plans for the United States to begin referring to the Persian Gulf as the Gulf of Arabia or the Arabian Gulf, two administration officials familiar with the discussions told CNN.

The expected announcement is tied to his trip to the Middle East next week, where he’ll visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the officials said. They added that conversations regarding the change are ongoing, and it is still unclear when the president will make the announcement.

Arab nations have long pushed for the Persian Gulf, the body of water off the southern coast of Iran, to be renamed to reflect their countries. However, any change would likely anger the government of Iran, formerly Persia, which has argued on behalf of keeping the original name.

The Iranian foreign minister warned Wednesday that such a step would “bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the U.S. and across the world.”

“I am confident that @realdonaldtrump is aware that the name PERSIAN Gulf is centuries old and recognized by all cartographers and international bodies and was even used by all leaders of the region in their official communications until as recently as 1960’s,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, condemning what he called “politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf.”

“While any short-sighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect, it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the U.S. and across the world,” he added.

Trump earlier this year signed an executive action to rename the Gulf of Mexico, which Google maps now lists for its US-based users as “the Gulf of America.”

House Republicans are trying to codify that name change but are running into some resistance among their ranks.

The White House’s renaming has also led to a dispute with The AP that has led to court involvement. As a global news outlet with customers all around the world, the AP said it will continue using the name “Gulf of Mexico” in its news coverage and influential stylebook while still acknowledging the new “Gulf of America” name.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

