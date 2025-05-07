New D11, PPSC partnership paves way for next generation of Colorado Springs educators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) and Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) are teaming up to address local teacher shortages and provide high school students with a clearer path to a teaching career.

On Wednesday, both institutions signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding at PPSC’s Downtown Campus.

The partnership strengthens dual enrollment opportunities and aligns high school and college programs; giving students a streamlined route from the classroom to a career in education.

"We’re figuring out how to solve a teacher shortage right here in our community," Dr. Lance Bolton, President of Pikes Peak State College, said. "This is something we could do on our own, but by doing it in partnership with District 11, we have the opportunity to serve so many more students."

The partnership supports D11’s Future Educator Pathway and leverages the Teacher Recruitment Education and Preparation (TREP) program and other scholarships, allowing many students to earn college credit and eventually a teaching license at little to no cost.

"We can send students to the downtown campus," Annie Friesema, D11’s Education Pathway Coordinator said. "They can become a teacher for literally free."

The impact is already being felt by students enrolled in the pathway.

"I want to become an early childhood education teacher," Kimberly Garces, a current student in the program, said. "Knowing that these programs are offered, it just opens a big door."

"I’ve always been worried about college, but knowing I have a direct pathway helps me feel confident and in control," Bella Loper, another student, said.

Dr. Bolton said the program isn’t just about academic access, it’s about student empowerment.

"It’s really based around giving students agency in the classroom, making them more responsible for their own education," Bolton said.

District leaders say the effort comes at a critical time. While teacher vacancies are decreasing, the need for qualified educators remains significant.

This year, according to the Colorado Department of Education, D11 reported 41 unfilled teaching positions – down from 109 last year, but still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The collaboration is seen as a step toward a long-term solution, growing the next generation of educators from within the community.

