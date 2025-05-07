Dog fatally shot by police in Sheridan during burglary investigation

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Sheridan Police Department released details and body camera footage after they say an aggressive dog was shot by police and later died.

According to the department, officers were sent out Tuesday morning to investigate a burglary call on South Knox Street.

Officers learned it was not a burglary, but rather a woman who was checking windows because she wasn't able to get into her own apartment.

Police say they were speaking to another woman who had a dog on a leash. The dog seemed to be friendly at first, police said. However, things quickly changed.

Body camera video shared by our partners at 9News in Denver shows the dog begin to lunge at a police officer. The dog then begins to bark. Shortly thereafter, the dog makes another lunge at the officer and gets free from their owner's hold. KRDO13 has blurred out the section of the video where the shot made impact.

Police say the dog was taken to a clinic where it underwent surgery, but ultimately died.

According to 9News, the officer is not on leave.