Deputies ask for help identifying man connected to Pueblo vehicle theft
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is connected to a stolen vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle theft happened on Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General on 906 Gold Drive in Pueblo West.
If you recognize this man, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250, and reference case #11414, or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.