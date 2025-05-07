Skip to Content
Deputies ask for help identifying man connected to Pueblo vehicle theft

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Published 7:34 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is connected to a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle theft happened on Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General on 906 Gold Drive in Pueblo West.

May be an image of 2 people and text that says 'Do you know me? OUN HERIFE'
Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

If you recognize this man, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6250, and reference case #11414, or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Sadie Buggle

