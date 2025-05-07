The Coronado girls soccer team advances in the Class 4A playoffs
The Coronado girls soccer team beat Adams City 3-1 on Wednesday night. As they advance in the Class 4A playoffs. The Cougars will play Windsor on Saturday.
The Coronado girls soccer team beat Adams City 3-1 on Wednesday night. As they advance in the Class 4A playoffs. The Cougars will play Windsor on Saturday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.