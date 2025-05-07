Absolutely Colorado: Pueblo neighbors save home from flames

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – People in one Pueblo neighborhood raced into action to keep a shed fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The situation went down earlier this week on East 12th Street.

“I just heard my mom in a distressed tone, she was like ‘call 911, call 911!’” Dominic Wendel told KRDO in an interview Wednesday. “We ran up there, we didn’t even have any shoes on. It was raining, it was so cold.”

“And it was fully engulfed, and high flames,” Joanne Wendel added.

A small shed fire could have become a major catastrophe in the east Pueblo neighborhood Monday afternoon if it weren’t for people like the Wendels.

“I was standing on my porch, we were planting these flowers and it was getting ready to rain so I was going to pull them back, and we noticed a bunch of white smoke coming from behind the street," Joanne recounted.

Joanne Wendel, her son Dominic, and her sister, Summer — as well as other neighbors — didn’t wait around.

“Hitting on the doors and windows just to make sure no one was in there,” Summer explained when asked what the family did to help.

They say they’re glad the family ended up being okay, but they’re also breathing a sigh of relief for themselves.

“It just gave a good sense of community," said Joanne. "You could feel that your home was safe because your neighbors will react.”

“I think it shows that my neighborhood is ready to stand up for one another,” Dominic told us.

Beyond all that, they say this situation shows what the east side of Pueblo is really like.

“People kind of think of it as like the slum area of Pueblo but there’s really a lot of good people that live on this side of town," Summer said.

