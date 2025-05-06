Wet, wintry mix batters Southern Colorado, more expected overnight

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) – A potent May storm brought a combination of rain, snow, and slush across Southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing difficult travel and localized flooding; forecasters say conditions are expected to worsen overnight.

Throughout the day, communities across the region were impacted by heavy, persistent precipitation.

Near whiteout conditions were reported in Teller County, while parts of Security-Widefield dealt with flooded streets.

In San Isabel, viewers shared photos with KRDO13 saying the area received as much as 18 inches of snow.

Teller County officials say the storm has changed how they’re responding to road conditions, especially on the county’s extensive network of gravel roads.

Brad Shaw with Teller County Road Operations noted that while gravel roads are usually manageable during winter storms, the wet and heavy nature of this spring storm makes them far more difficult to maintain and navigate.

Travel remains hazardous, with low visibility and slushy conditions expected to persist through the night and into the Wednesday morning commute.

Drivers are urged to proceed with extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel if possible.

