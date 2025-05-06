Trinidad Welcome Center voted ‘Best Public Restroom’ in Colorado

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - A new survey has voted the Trinidad Welcome Center as having some of the best public restrooms in the state.

According to American River Wellness, the company surveyed more than 3,000 drivers, and the Trinidad Welcome Center came up on top in the Centennial State.

"Right near the New Mexico border, this gem of a welcome center feels more like a mountain lodge than a highway pit stop," wrote American River Wellness in a press release. "Clean restrooms, helpful staff, and sweeping views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains make it a memorable hello-or goodbye-to the Centennial State. Bonus: there’s often free coffee inside."

The survey also showed that public bathrooms along the East Coast dominated overall nationwide. That included stops in states like Florida and North Carolina.

You can see the top bathroom in each state below: