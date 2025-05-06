Tee Off in Style: Celebrate National Mini Golf Day at Puttshack Houston with Fun, Flair, and a Free Game!

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

May 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s downtown scene is getting a vibrant boost of playful energy as Puttshack Houston swings into action for National Mini Golf Day on Saturday, May 10 — and you’re invited to join the celebration in true Houston Style.

📍 Puttshack Houston, 1200 McKinney St. | 🗓️ Saturday, May 10

Whether you’re a die-hard golf fanatic or just love any excuse for a fun day out, Puttshack’s high-tech twist on mini-golf is the hole-in-one your weekend needs. Known for reinventing the classic game with interactive gameplay, automated scoring, and LED-lit courses, Puttshack is elevating the experience with festive drink specials and a complimentary game card for your next visit — because one round is never enough. “At Puttshack, we’ve fused cutting-edge technology with the nostalgic joy of mini golf,” said a Puttshack spokesperson. “National Mini Golf Day is the perfect opportunity for Houstonians to rediscover play, laughter, and a little friendly competition.” As you make your way through the immersive, tricked-out course, take a break and toast to your putting prowess with one of their limited-time signature drinks. Feel the heat with the Ultimate Top Shelf Margarita, featuring a bold Supertube shot that packs a punch. Need something smoother? Sip the non-alcoholic Arnold Palmer, a cooling blend of iced tea and lemonade, or spice things up with the John Daly, a cheeky twist that adds vodka for those looking to turn up the celebration. The festive ambiance and cutting-edge vibe of Puttshack make it the ideal spot for a date night, girls’ outing, family fun, or even a friendly office showdown. With its prime downtown location, Instagram-worthy visuals, and expertly crafted drinks and bites, there’s no better way to swing into spring. “Mini golf isn’t just a game — it’s a moment,” said local golf enthusiast and Houston Style reader Marcus L. “Puttshack makes it feel like you’ve stepped into the future of fun. It’s where golf meets nightlife and good times roll.” So, whether you’re ‘acing’ the leaderboard or laughing at your latest missed putt, Puttshack Houston is the place to be this National Mini Golf Day. Celebrate big. Play hard. And don’t forget to collect your free game card to keep the good times rolling. 📌 Event Details: WHEN: Saturday, May 10, 2025 WHERE: Puttshack Houston – 1200 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

WHAT TO EXPECT: ✅ Complimentary Game Card for a Future Visit 🍸 Special Mini Golf-Themed Drinks 🎯 Tech-Infused Courses with Automated Scoring 🎉 High-Energy Vibes in the Heart of Downtown

Houston Style Magazine readers don’t just watch the action — be part of the play. Celebrate #NationalMiniGolfDay the Houston way — with style, smiles, and maybe even a few bragging rights. For more info and to book your tee time: puttshack.com/locations/houston

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.