Pikes Peak Library District to hold meet-and-great, publishing tips from local authors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) says it will hold a "Mountain of Authors" event where members of the community can meet local authors and learn more about the writing and publishing process.

According to PPLD, the event will feature author Pete McBride for a keynote address, and other authors will be available for book signings. Publishing agent Michael Covington will also be in attendance, PPLD said.

The event is free and open to the public. It kicks off at noon on Saturday, May 17 at Library 21c, which is located at 1175 Chapel Hills Dr.