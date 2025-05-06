Skip to Content
Crash closes left lane of I-25 southbound near County Line as slick conditions persist

CDOT
By
Published 4:18 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash is blocking one lane of I-25 southbound near County Line, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The crash is between Exit 167: Greenland and Exit 163: County Line Road (1 mile north of the Woodmoor exit) at Mile Point 164.05, according to CDOT.

Drivers should expect slick conditions if heading out for their commute. Rain and snow have created unsavory driving conditions across Southern Colorado.

Celeste Springer

