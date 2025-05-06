The Cheyenne Mountain girls lacrosse team wins their first round playoff game
The Cheyenne Mountain girls lacrosse team won their first round Class 4A playoff game against Summit 17-7 on Tuesday afternoon. They will play Golden on Thursday.
