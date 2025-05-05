Pueblo officials offering free well water testing for ‘forever chemical’ PFAS
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) is offering free PFAS testing for residents' well water.
According to officials, PFAS, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, can cause long-term negative health impacts. More commonly, they are referred to as "forever chemicals."
PREVIOUS REPORTING: High concentrations of PFA’s found in Pueblo private wells
According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used to make consumer and industrial goods since the 1940s.
Unfortunately, most do not break down and can work their way into soil and drinking water, and have been detected in humans and animals worldwide.
The ATSDR says increased exposure to certain kinds of PFAS is associated with:
- Increases in cholesterol levels
- Lower antibody response to some vaccines
- Changes in liver enzymes
- Pregnancy-induced hypertension and preeclampsia
- Small decreases in birth weight
- Kidney and testicular cancer
If residents are interested in getting free testing, PDPHE says there will be a public meeting at their headquarters on May 7, 2025 at 6 p.m. Their address is: 101 W. 9th St., Pueblo, Colorado 81003.