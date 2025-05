STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Fair tickets are having a 2-hour flash sale. Tickets are only $5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 5.

According to state fair officials, the deal is only available for general gate admissions. They are limiting tickets to four per email address.

This year, the fair runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1 in Pueblo.

To snag your tickets during this short window, click here.