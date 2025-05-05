Colorado Springs Utilities warns against ‘Annual Water Test’ mailers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities is giving a word of caution to those who may have received an "Annual Water Test" flyer in the mail.

While some residents might be led to believe the mailer came from CSU, they say they are not associated with the flyer. In fact, they are advising residents to use caution.

According to a photo shared by CSU, the flyer advertises an "in-home water test kit" and "free water quality analysis."

"These tests are likely a deceptive tactic by companies trying to sell expensive, unnecessary water filtration system," read a post by CSU.

The flyer is titled "Annual Water Test Notice" and even has a return deadline.

CSU says that while they sometimes conduct water sampling, they will always contact customers in advance, and kits will have their official logo.